Keystone Academy Board reelects Vesta Losen as president

Vesta Losen of Van Buren Township was reelected president of the Keystone Academy Board of Directors at its annual meeting held as a virtual Google Meet on May 14.

Losen has been a member of the board since Keystone started 18 years ago and its president for many years. She also had been an elected member of the Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education before that.

Darren Higgonbottom was reelected vice president, Charlene Derrick was reelected treasurer, and Patricia Kirkpatrick was elected secretary taking the place of secretary Connie Shull who is leaving the board.