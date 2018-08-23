Keith Bruder wins $1,000 in Lucky Rubber Ducky contest

The Belleville Bridge Walk and the Taste of Belleville were postponed from Thursday, Aug. 16 to Thursday, Aug. 23, by a rainstorm, but the Lucky Rubber Ducky contest had to go on the day announced because of the Rotary Club’s state license for the game of chance.

Mary Jo Suchy of the Belleville Rotary Club reports the following winners on Aug. 16:

• 1st place ($1,000): Keith Bruder

• 2nd place ($250): Glenn Ramberg

• 3rd place ($100): Kelly Skinner

The rubber ducks were not let loose in Belleville Lake to race to the finish line because of the rain. A drawing was held instead. This is the second year in a row the race turned into a drawing because of the weather.