Jury finds Brad Fields guilty on all charges in death of 4-year-old

A Wayne County Circuit Court jury found Brad Edward Fields guilty of all six felony charges against him, including felony murder, in the death of his girlfriend’s four-year-old daughter on New Year’s Day in Sumpter Township.

On Sept. 20, the sixth day of the trial before Circuit Court Judge Vonda R. Evans, the jury announced the guilty charges. Fields then was referred to the probation department for a pre-sentence report.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 9 and he likely will get life imprisonment without eligibility for parole.

Fields, 29, formerly of Sumpter Township, was found guilty of homicide–felony murder, homicide–second-degree murder, first-degree child abuse, torture, first-degree child abuse (conspiracy), and second-degree child abuse (conspiracy).

He and the girl’s mother, co-defendant Candice Diaz, 25, have been in custody in the Wayne County Jail without bond since Jan. 18, when they were brought back from Georgia where they had fled after Gabrielle Barrett’s death was ruled a homicide.

On Sept. 4, 34th District Court Chief Judge Tina Brooks Green bound Diaz over for trial on the same charges as Fields. Diaz’ jury trial, also before Judge Evans, is set for March 4, 2019.