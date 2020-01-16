Jr. Eagles set spaghetti dinner for suicide awareness, prevention

The Junior Order of Eagles (JOEs) is sponsoring a spaghetti dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Van Buren Eagles to raise funds for suicide awareness and prevention.

Cost is $8 per adult and $4 for children 12 and under. The public is welcome to attend.

The event is sponsored in honor of Chris Brown. All proceeds go to the state president’s charity, which is awareness and prevention of suicide.

There will be raffle baskets hosted by Melissa Griffith, (734) 395-8573, and April Brown, (734) 391-9743.

Donations and/or raffle baskets for this event may be dropped off at the Van Buren Eagles #3996, 9961 Beck Rd., Van Buren Township.