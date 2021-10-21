Joseph Veloz of Belleville sets showcase concert in Canton

Joseph Veloz, a Bassist originally from Westland and a City of Belleville resident for 12 years, is having a live showcase concert at 7 p.m., Nov. 10 at the Village Theater at Cherry Hill in Canton Township.

Veloz said he will be featuring some of the best musicians from the state of Michigan including Greg Nagy on vocals and special guest performances by Thornetta Davis and Larry McCray.

His new CD “Joseph and the Velozians” is full of high-energy recordings including Drew Abbot, Larry McCray, and Thornetta Davis and many other Detroit- and Michigan-based musicians.

Tickets are available at https://our.show/canton-township-village-theater-at-cherry-hill/97922

Veloz said for the last three years he had been the Bassist for the Thornetta Davis Band. Before COVID they were traveling across the U.S. and also abroad. The last big blues events he was able to participate in before the lockdown were the Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise w/Thornetta Davis and The International Blues Challenge presented by the Blues Foundation with the Chris Canas Band. He said their band was able to make it to the final eight bands out of 300.

“I was a classically trained upright player in high school and transferred that fundamental knowledge of bass and music over to bass guitar at the age of 15,” Veloz said. “I studied music performance at Wayne State University in Detroit and at The American Conservatory of Music in Chicago. From those beginnings I have been a working musician for over 25 years now…

“I have been blessed to travel the whole U.S. and 14 different countries throughout my career and look forward to more travels plans that are coming in 2022,” he said.