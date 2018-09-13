Job fair coming to Romulus with more than 20 firms, agencies

ROMULUS – More than 20 companies and agencies will be on hand during a job fair scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Sept. 13, at the Romulus Athletic Center, 35765 Northline Road.

The job fair has been organized by the City of Romulus to assist local companies that are seeking employees to fill their needs.

“We’re meeting a request by business owners to assist as they try to find people to help fill jobs,” said Tim Keyes, the city’s economic development director. “They tell us they are short staffed and can’t find staff to fill jobs. There are manufacturing jobs, jobs in hotels and at the airport, firefighters, police officers. The range of work is huge.”

The job fair also will feature staffing companies and resource agencies that assist individuals in their job hunt, such as Michigan Works, the Michigan Talent Investment Agency – Veterans Employment Services, Romulus Adult Education, The Information Center and SEMCA, the Southeast Michigan Community Alliance.

Others already signed up for the job fair include Actia Corp., Aerostar Manufacturing, Aztec Manufacturing, Birclar Electric, Daehan Solutions MI, Detroit Thermal Systems, Environmental Testing & Consulting, Hilton Hotels at Detroit Metro Airport, Michigan Pneumatic Tool, Morse Moving, Paradies, Public Service Credit Union, the Romulus Fire Department, the Romulus Police Department, SVS Group, Waste Management and more.

“Companies are looking for employees,” Keyes said. “Interest in participating in this job fair is unbelievably strong. We are getting phone calls every day from companies that are hearing about the job fair and want to be part of it.”

For more information on the job fair, call Keyes at (734) 955-4537.