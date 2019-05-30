Jehovah’s Witnesses begin one of largest conventions in the world

One of the largest global conventions in 2019, spanning six continents and over 200 countries and presented in over 400 languages, began in Van Buren Township last Friday.

Beginning in May, Jehovah’s Witnesses plan to host a global series of three-day conventions, Friday through Sunday, featuring the theme “Love Never Fails.” It is anticipated that there will be an attendance of 30,000 at 15 conventions to be held at Belleville Assembly Hall at 43777 Ecorse Rd. The next series begins Friday, May 31.

The program in Van Buren Township will be tied into one of seven larger international conventions held in the United States. These larger international conventions will be hosting a total of 35,000 foreign delegates coming from 105 countries.

Worldwide there are 22 major cities in 18 countries that have been selected to host international convention events. In total, as many as 140,000 delegates will be traveling from numerous countries to attend these larger gatherings.

“These events will illustrate the positive influence that love can have to bring people together from diverse backgrounds,” said Athanasios Maroulitsas, a local representative for Jehovah’s Witnesses.

“Local Jehovah’s Witnesses get an opportunity to meet and enjoy association with their fellow Witnesses, and the community here in Van Buren Township is happy to accommodate the influx of visitors at the many local cafés, restaurants, hotels, and popular tourist destinations.”

The conventions invite the public to participate and are free. No donations are taken.

Times and locations for these public conventions can be found on the official website of Jehovah’s Witnesses, jw.org .