Jehovah Witnesses host conventions via internet due to pandemic

The Assembly Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Belleville, MI has hosted conventions since 2013, sometimes holding as many as 15 programs, with over 32,000 attending in a single summer.

In 2020, the pandemic unexpectedly interrupted that tradition moving the international religious organization to cancel in-person conventions throughout the world and launch a global virtual event. This was a first for Jehovah’s Witnesses, who have held public conventions in stadiums, arenas, convention centers, and theaters around the world since 1897.

Before the pandemic, upwards of 150 volunteers labored to ensure that the building and grounds in Belleville were primed to welcome each of these groups of visitors. However, with the arrival of COVID-19, it became clear that having so many volunteers on site would not meet safety requirements.

At hearing of the decision to switch to a virtual program, there were mixed emotions for Scott and Anya Smith, caretakers of the Assembly Hall.

“We miss not having the visitors here. It’s exciting; we really enjoy that,” commented Anya. Scott continued, “With so many unknowns, it was challenging to wrap your head around the idea of so many coming, and how small the window might have been from the time we could start working to get ready to have an event here. When it was decided, it was a measure of relief.”

“Powerful by Faith!” is the theme of the 2021 global event, which will be delivered in more than 500 languages to households throughout the globe over six weekends during July and August 2021, uniting some 15-20 million people in 240 countries. Since the convention is typically held from Friday through Sunday, the program will be available in six installments corresponding to morning and afternoon sessions. “Friday” morning’s session were available for streaming or download beginning June 28.

Though the Smiths look forward to once again welcoming thousands in person, they excitedly anticipate the benefits to be gained from this year’s convention.

“The programs make the words of the Bible come to life so that you can see how to truly apply it personally, how it actually impacts your day-to-day life and your outlook on the future. They become more than just words; they can actually help you to be successful,” said Anya.

When asked about this year’s theme, Scott said, “We are facing a unique time in human history. We are going to need faith because some of the things that go on in the world around us are not very promising. It can be very bleak sometimes, yet our faith can make us ready to face whatever challenge may come in the future.”

The planning and translation of a program of this magnitude takes months of effort. With the uncertainty of whether it would be safe to bring thousands of people together in cities around the world, the organization opted for a virtual platform for the second consecutive year.

However, the move has not curbed the enthusiasm for the annual event. Congregations around the world are inviting the public to join them in this historic occasion.

“Faith has helped our global brotherhood to continue to thrive even during a pandemic,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “Our faith will continue to unite us in worship — even virtually — as millions gather in private homes around the world to enjoy a powerful and inspiring spiritual program.”

All are invited to attend the event by going to www.jw.org on the web or JW Broadcasting on the free JW Library app available for iOS or Android, or on streaming platforms like ROKU TV, Apple TV, and others. The program is free and accessible to all. The schedule for download and global streaming is listed below.

Streaming off download from jw.org: Sunday morning, Aug. 9, and Sunday afternoon, Aug. 16.

Dates congregations around the globe will unitedly be viewing the program: Aug. 14-15 and Aug. 21-22.