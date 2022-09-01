Jehovah Witnesses hold international virtual convention in July, August

Against the tragic backdrop of a historic conflict in Europe, Belleville-area residents are uniting with millions around the globe to promote the timely theme “Pursue Peace” as they participated in a six-part annual event scheduled in July and August 2022.

“This is something we look forward to every year,” said Romulus residents Mike and Rose Rufi. Pre-pandemic, the Rufis enjoyed meeting in person every summer at the Belleville Assembly Hall for Regional Conventions, which brought over 32,000 attendees from Michigan over 15 weeks. This summer, Mike and Rose attended convention video sessions virtually. “This convention will help all of us learn how to pursue peace as a family and community. I think we need that more now than ever before.”

Jehovah’s Witnesses have been holding global conventions for more than 100 years, the last three years featuring virtual events accessed through the free JW Library app or at jw.org. The programs are available for streaming and all are invited to attend at no charge.

“This convention is an object lesson in how peace is being achieved by a global community right now as it unites millions of people even in areas of conflict like Ukraine and Russia,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses.

“The power of the principles being discussed transcends national borders, ethnic differences, and language barriers. Both individuals and families will benefit from attending the program.”

Prior to 2020, Jehovah’s Witnesses held their annual convention locally at Belleville Assembly Hall on Ecorse Road in Van Buren Township. While they hope to host in-person large gatherings again in the future, the decision was made late last year to again hold the 2022 convention virtually.

On April 1 congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses began meeting in person for the first time in two years locally and around the world.

The three-day convention is available in six parts, each corresponding to a half day of content. Topics explored are:

• How love leads to inner peace and peace with others.

• Why the Bible can be called “the road map to family peace.”

• How to attain peace even when suffering illness, economic problems, natural disasters or other difficulties.

• What people from around the world are doing to enjoy peace.

• Why friendship with God can lead to true peace.

The convention will conclude with the presentation, “Universal Peace is Sure to Come!”

All are invited to attend the event, at no charge, by going to jw.org on the web or JW Broadcasting on the free JW Library app available for iOS or Android, or on streaming platforms like ROKU TV, Apple TV and others.

For more information, contact Jehovah’s Witnesses United States at (718) 560-5600 or pid@jw.org .