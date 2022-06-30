1

News

Jason Bies, Dustin Cox, Ricael Rodriguez win guns in Masonic raffle

Jason Bies won first place in the Myrtle Lodge 89 F&AM gun raffle. On Saturday at 6 p.m., Belleville Police Chief Dave Robinson pulled the winning tickets out of a bucket filled with 300 tickets that was held by Belleville Officer Bart Devos.

Bies won a Colt M4 Rifle.

Dustin Cox won a Mossberg 500 Combo and Ricael Rodriguez won a Kimber Micro 9.

The winners were to pick up their prizes at Supermatch G&A LLC gun shop in Newport, MI.

The Masons also served strawberry shortcakes and pizza rolls at the lodge during Lake Fest activities in downtown Belleville on Saturday and Sunday.

— Rosemary K. Otzman

Independent Editor

1 Comment

  1. Laqueesha says:
    July 1, 2022 at 3:29 am

    That’s right, let’s give more killing devices to random people. What could possibly go wrong?

    Reply

Leave a comment