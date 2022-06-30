Jason Bies won first place in the Myrtle Lodge 89 F&AM gun raffle. On Saturday at 6 p.m., Belleville Police Chief Dave Robinson pulled the winning tickets out of a bucket filled with 300 tickets that was held by Belleville Officer Bart Devos.
Bies won a Colt M4 Rifle.
Dustin Cox won a Mossberg 500 Combo and Ricael Rodriguez won a Kimber Micro 9.
The winners were to pick up their prizes at Supermatch G&A LLC gun shop in Newport, MI.
The Masons also served strawberry shortcakes and pizza rolls at the lodge during Lake Fest activities in downtown Belleville on Saturday and Sunday.
That’s right, let’s give more killing devices to random people. What could possibly go wrong?