Jason Bies, Dustin Cox, Ricael Rodriguez win guns in Masonic raffle

Jason Bies won first place in the Myrtle Lodge 89 F&AM gun raffle. On Saturday at 6 p.m., Belleville Police Chief Dave Robinson pulled the winning tickets out of a bucket filled with 300 tickets that was held by Belleville Officer Bart Devos.

Bies won a Colt M4 Rifle.

Dustin Cox won a Mossberg 500 Combo and Ricael Rodriguez won a Kimber Micro 9.

The winners were to pick up their prizes at Supermatch G&A LLC gun shop in Newport, MI.

The Masons also served strawberry shortcakes and pizza rolls at the lodge during Lake Fest activities in downtown Belleville on Saturday and Sunday.