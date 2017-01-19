Jan. 14 fire destroys home in Country Walk subdivision

On Saturday night, Jan. 14, Van Buren Township Fire Department, with the help of Belleville Fire Department, fought a house fire on Cumberland Drive, just off Martinsville Road in Country Walk subdivision. The roof collapsed about 7:25 p.m.

VBT Fire Marshal David McInally said the fire started in the garage and the homeowners didn’t know it was burning until they opened the door to the attached garage and saw the flames. They got out of the house with their dogs. Two cats were found after the fire was out – one under the deck and one in the house and both were fine. A third cat was found Sunday morning and seems to be all right as well, said Fire Chief Dan Besson.

Sumpter Township Fire Department staged at VBT Fire Station #1 at Hull/Sumpter roads to handle calls for VBT and the city while they were fighting the fire.

As the Independent went to press there was no report on what started the fire.