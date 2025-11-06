VBT police arrest suspect in Parkwood shooting death

At about 2:18 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 3, the Van Buren Police Department was dispatched to the Parkwood Apartments for a reported shooting inside an apartment. Upon arrival, officers discovered a deceased 32-year-old male from Canton Township who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

There were several individuals inside the apartment at the time. Through investigation, detectives were able to identify both the suspect and the suspect’s location. Late Monday evening, with assistance from the Western Wayne Special Operations Team, detectives executed a search warrant in Ypsilanti Township and took the suspect into custody.

The investigation remains ongoing. Once it is complete, detectives will submit their findings to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office for review and charges.

“This was a fantastic effort by our dispatch staff, patrol officers, and detectives, whose coordinated work led to a swift resolution to get this subject off the street,” said Deputy Police Chief Joshua Monte, who said the deceased and the suspect were known to each other.