VFW Post 4434 gets new hats proclaiming it’s an ‘All-American Team’

Members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4434 are showing off their new hats these days proclaiming the post to be an All-American Team for 2024-25.
The Belleville post was named an All-American Team based on its leadership, teamwork and accomplishment in membership growth and VFW programs. At 11:11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 11, the post welcomes the community to Veterans’ Day at the Veterans’ Monument at Horizon Park in Belleville.
On Nov. 12, it will host a free breakfast for veterans from 8 a.m. to noon at the post at 44170 Bemis Rd. in Van Buren Township, paid for by David C. Brown Funeral Home.
