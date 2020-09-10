Huron River Drive bridge to close at 3 p.m., Monday, Sept. 14

The Huron River Drive bridge over the Huron River in Van Buren Township, between Haggerty Road North and Haggerty Road South, is scheduled to close at 3 p.m. Sept. 14 for concrete bridge deck repair and rehabilitation. The work is scheduled to be complete in the summer of 2021. The township has been advised that when the resurfacing of the road proper begins, Huron River Drive will then be open to traffic on one side. The bridge, owned by Wayne County, was built in 1960 and reconstructed in 1977. It was given a 2-Critical rating under state and federal standards, which means “Advanced deterioration of the deck, superstructure or substructure and may be necessary to close bridge until action is taken.” Belleville Road has been designated a detour during the project. Also, in 48111, the Sumpter Road bridge over North Branch of Swan Creek, just south of Willis Road, is also rated as in poor condition, and remains open.