Huey helicopter rides kick-off Thunder Over Michigan on Friday, July 15

Have you ever flown in a Huey helicopter with the doors wide open and the wind rushing over your face? Kick-off the Thunder Over Michigan Air Show by riding a Huey at the Yankee Air Museum on Friday, July 15!

For only $125, you will take a thrilling 10-minute flight with doors wide open (weather permitting). You can book your ride/time in advance or take a chance and walk up that day. If walking up, plan to arrive by 11:30 a.m. as rides begin at noon and will conclude by 5 p.m. To order tickets in advance visit www.yankeeairmuseum.org and click “Fly With Us,” scroll down the page to find the UH-1 Huey.

The Yankee Air Museum Huey, Greyhound, served in the Vietnam War from 1967 until 1971. It was part of the 240th Assault Helicopter Company known as The Greyhounds, Mad Dogs, and Kennel Keepers. The Greyhound Bus Company was honored by the name and gave the company permission to use its logo. A versatile helicopter, the UH-1 was used as a gun ship, medical evacuation and for utility purposes.

Huey rides are at the Yankee Air Museum located at 47884 D Street, Belleville (Van Buren Township). Please park on the north side of the building off 3rd Street. For those attending the Thunder Over Michigan Air Show on July 16 and 17, you can just walk up to the Huey before each show begins in the morning and afternoon. For more information on Thunder Over Michigan, visit https://yankeeairmuseum.org/airshow/.