Homegrown Knowledge: ‘Photographing Harry Truman’ by Doug Brown

The Belleville Area District Library’s Homegrown Knowledge series presents “Photographing Harry Truman” by Doug Brown at 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 10.
Brown will share pictures and stories from his time photographing President Truman. This is sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Refreshments provided.
For information, call the library at (734) 699-3291.
