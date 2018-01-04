Homegrown Knowledge: How to use solar energy to power your home

The Belleville Area District Library’s Homegrown Knowledge Series will present “Power Your Home with Solar Energy” at 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 11.

Dave Strenski of Solar Ypsi will teach the economics of solar power and how it works. Prices continue to drop and solar is more affordable than ever, he said. Bring your power bill to get an estimate of what it would cost to be 100% solar. Strenski will have a list of solar contractors that can make it happen.

This free event is sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Refreshments will be served.