Homebound can get COVID shots at home in Wayne County

Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans announced the county is partnering with local municipalities to offer vaccinations to homebound residents in their own homes.

The homebound program is part of Executive Evans’ and Wayne County’s ongoing efforts to increase vaccine access to residents who may want the vaccination but cannot make it to one of the Health Department’s COVID vaccine clinics.

County residents should call the phone number associated with the community in which they live to schedule an in-home vaccination. The program is open to homebound county residents aged 16 years and older.

• If you live in Belleville, call (734) 699-2710;

• If you live in Sumpter Township, call (734) 461-4833; or

• If you live in Van Buren Township, call (734) 699-8910.