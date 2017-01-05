Hit & run on Bedell Street

There was a hit-and-run at 2 a.m., Dec. 28, on Bedell Street in the city of Belleville. The Jeep was hit so hard it was pushed up on to the grass, according to a neighbor.

Belleville Police Chief Hal Berriman said evidence shows the vehicle that hit the Jeep was a 2002 to 2007 silver or white Ford Taurus, which would have heavy front-end damage. Police retrieved the driver’s side headlight.

Those with any information are asked to call the Belleville Police Department’s non-emergency number at 699-2395 any time or 699-2710 during office hours.