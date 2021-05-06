Heated lawnmower causes fire in garage in 16000 block of Haggerty

Van Buren Township fire fighters were called to a garage fire in the 16000 block of Haggerty Road at about 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27.

Fire Chief David McInally said a heated lawnmower set the garage on fire with flames going through the roof. He said the fire was easily contained and there were no injuries.

Chief McInally said there was smoke damage to the many items in the garage.

Romulus had been called for mutual aid for possible need of its ladder truck, he said.