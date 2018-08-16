‘Hands Held High’ sculpture dedicated at Horizon Park in Belleville

The “Hands Held High” sculpture in Horizon Park was dedicated before the Aug. 9 Music Lakeside concert. The sculpture was purchased and donated to the City of Belleville by the Belleville Area Council for the Arts. BACA members taking part in the ceremony were Elaine Guiterrez, president Mindy Russell, and Ken Voigt. Representatives of the City of Belleville were Councilman Jesse Marcotte, City Manager Diana Kollmeyer, and Mayor Pro Tem Jack Loria.

Loria read a prepared statement: “Thank you so much to the Belleville Area Council for the Arts for purchasing and donating the wonderful ‘Hands Held High’ sculpture to the City of Belleville. Public art enriches our city and captivates residents and visitors. The all-volunteer BACA brings wonderful arts programming to our community. This is BACA’s ninth season of presenting Music Lakeside at Horizon Park, following many successful years of Music in the Park at Victory Park. On behalf of the City of Belleville we salute the Belleville Area Council for the Arts for their leadership, creativity, and generosity.”