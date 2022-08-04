Haidous asks Sumpter to cut down on $6.2 million ‘sidewalk’ project

Wayne County Commissioner Al Haidous asked the Sumpter Township Board of Trustees to cut back its request for $6.2 million in federal money through the county for “sidewalks.”

He referred to the proposed walking/biking trail along Sumpter Road from the city of Belleville to Crosswinds Marsh and east and west along Bemis Road.

At the Sumpter board’s workshop on July 12, Commissioner Haidous said if the township could reduce the project to $2.3 million with a township contribution of $500,000, up from the previous contribution of $250,000, the county would be more amenable.

Haidous also said the county didn’t have enough people to cut grass along the township ditches so it signed two or three companies to help the county cut three townships in his district.

“In a month or two we can do catchup,” he said. He said people have called and some said they can’t get out of their driveways.

Haidous said he wants to see more projects and, “We have lots of money and hate to see it go back to the federal government if not used.”

Trustee Matt Oddy asked if the township could submit an amended plan for $2.3 million and Haidous said the township could amend the project or change the project.

“I could discuss it with the administration … make it more reachable than before,” Haidous said, referring to the Wayne County administration.

Trustee Oddy said they didn’t vet the original project through public hearings and maybe they could change the project to what can be done with available funds.

Resident Mary Ban questioned Haidous about fixing traffic problems on Rawsonville Road and at the Martz and E. Huron River Drive crossings and he said he would discuss it with Washtenaw County and Van Buren Township.

Trustee Peggy Morgan asked him if he could slow down the speed on Rawsonville Road where it is 50 or 55 mph. She said if you go any slower, “They’ll mow you down.”

Ban said growth is great in Sumpter Township, agreeing with Trustee Morgan that the speed is too high.

Haidous said slowing down traffic creates jams and jams create accidents, according to the state.