Grand Opening set for Saturday, Nov. 28, at Crafted Beanery

The grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for Crafted Beanery is set for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at 381 Main St., in downtown Belleville.

Due to state COVID restrictions, it will be take-out services only. The gift stop will be open for browsing at 30% capacity, with social distancing.

The gift shop is owned by Carmen Stovall and the beanery by Stovall family members.

She reports Crafted Gift Shop & Beanery is the first black-owned gift shop with a full-service coffee shop in the state of Michigan.