Grace Baptist Church to celebrate 75 years with special service

On Feb. 11, Pastor Robert White and the congregation of Grace Baptist will be celebrating a milestone of the church, its 75th anniversary.

The church began on Jan. 17, 1943 with 35 members under the leadership of Pastor A.W. Henderson. Since that day there have been six more pastors leading the church: Pastors V.L. Martin, George Phillips, Kinniman Crawford, Bill Gram, Jay Frazier, Jack Story, and currently Robert White.

Over the years, hundreds of people have come to worship the Lord at the church. The congregation would like to invite all to come to this special service, and especially former church members who would like to come and reminisce with them.

The church service begins at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 11, at the church at 164 Roys Street in downtown Belleville.