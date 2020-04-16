Gov. Whitmer extends ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ order through April 30

On Thursday, April 9, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer extended her former “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order through April 30.

Her new Executive Order 2020-42 also limits gatherings and travel and requires all workers who are not necessary to sustain or protect life to stay home.

She said Executive Order 2020-42 also imposes more stringent limitations on stores to reduce foot traffic, slow the spread of the coronavirus, and save lives.

“It’s clear that staying home is the most effective way we can slow the spread of COVID-19 in Michigan,” said Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Deputy for Health and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

“This aggressive action will help us protect more people and ease the strain on our health care system,” Dr. Khaldun said.