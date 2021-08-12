Gov. appoints Sharon Peters to committee on early childhood education

Sharon Claytor Peters of Van Buren Township has been appointed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to the Early Childhood Investment Corporation executive committee.

“I am really thrilled to be back engaged in early childhood development work through the ECIC,” Peters said. “During my professional career, and not long before our move to the Belleville area, I was instrumental in the creation of the ECIC, to more comprehensively and collectively advance early childhood resources, and maximize the most fertile stage of human development.”

Peters is chairperson of the elected board of directors of the Belleville Area District Library. She is the founder and principal of Claytor Peters Consulting, where she consults on children’s policy issues, and the former president and CEO of Michigan’s Children.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts in Anthropology from Michigan State University. Peters is appointed for a term commencing July 30, 2021 and expiring July 22, 2024. She succeeds Leslie Murphy who has resigned.

The Early Childhood Investment Corporation was created to be the state’s focal point for information and investment in early childhood education in Michigan so that children can arrive at the kindergarten door, safe, healthy, and eager for learning and life.

The Investment Corporation was founded in 2005 and charged with implementing a Great Start system for Michigan both at the state level as well as one community at a time.

This appointment is not subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.