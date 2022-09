Goat t-shirts available at Farmer’s Market on Sept. 12

The Horizon Park Goats 2022 t-shirt was on sale at Goat Day on Aug. 27 at Horizon Park in the City of Belleville. The money raised by selling the shirts is donated to the Belleville Emergency Food Closet at First United Methodist Church. The project, over two years so far, has raised more than $2,000 for the food closet. The shirts, at $20 donation each, will be available at the Belleville Farmer’s Market on Sept. 12 and other locations.