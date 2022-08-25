Goat Day moved to Saturday because of threatening storms

Goat Day in Belleville had been scheduled for last Sunday, but because of threatening storms, it was rescheduled for Saturday, Aug. 27, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Horizon Park.

Sponsored by the City of Belleville, Goat Day will feature 4-H members who will bring their goats to the park on leashes and people will be able to pet the goats and take pictures with them. They also will give information on goats and answer questions.

Belleville Mayor Pro Tem Ken Voigt, who put the free event together, said they still plan to have a band and food trucks, and to sell t-shirts with a new goat image, which will raise money for the Belleville Food Closet.

Mayor Pro Tem Voigt said the goat that was found dead in a foot of lake water on Monday morning died of old age and did not drown, as initially believed by the women who found it.

Voigt said the owner of the goats said this one was one of the older goats and he never had a goat die on the job.

Voigt suggested the goat had been dead for several days because it was bloated. He said it probably died on land and rolled down the hill. He said goats can swim and it could easily have gotten out of the water and up the hill.