Go Fund Me to help with name etching, repairs

The 15 names of Civil War soldiers who died in the war were etched onto the back of the Veterans’ Memorial in Belleville this summer at a cost of $3,500.

The Belleville chapters of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Polish League of American Veterans fronted the money so the work could be done and now they are asking the community to chip in so they can use their money for helping local veterans who are alive.

Also, there are problems with the structure of the monument, with the cement at the foot of the American flag pole having sunk several inches. The bricks in the back are sinking, too.

The city has done some asphalt cold patching of the cement so people don’t catch their shoes on the uneven pavement, but there’s much more to be done, said Belleville resident and VFW member Cornell Anton, who has been watching over the monument for many years.

While Anton told the city council recently that he did not have a way for people to use the internet to help with the costs, members of the community stepped up and set up a Go Fund Me page for the Veterans Monument.

Others wishing to help may send checks made out to VFW 4434 or PLAV 167 in care of Anton at 376 Light Tower Ct., Belleville, MI 48111.

The monument was put up in 1991 with donations and no money being spent by the city, but last time work was done on the monument, the Belleville Downtown Development Authority paid, Anton said.

“It would be nice if Sumpter Township and Van Buren Township chipped in,” he said.