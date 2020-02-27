Glenn Silvenis among top RE/MAX producers in SE Michigan region

Glenn Silvenis of RE/MAX Crossroads ranked Number 3 overall in the RE/MAX Southeastern Michigan Region for total transaction sides closed in 2019 and Number 3 for total closed volume in 2019.

This is the 14th year that Silvenis has been recognized for his performance and also the amount of annual transactions closed.

“Glenn Silvenis’ tireless dedication to helping members of our community sell or find the right home has allowed him to achieve this high honor,” said Magnus Sublett, regional owner. “Glenn Silvenis is one of a select few RE/MAX agents across the country to be given many awards and we’re extremely proud that he is a member our organization.”

Silvenis has been working in the real estate industry for more than 25 years and has extensive experience in residential, commercial, vacant land, business opportunities and development properties. Among his achievements, he has earned Chairman’s Club Awards, RE/MAX Hall of Fame Award, and Lifetime Achievement Award.

In addition to excelling in the real estate industry, Silvenis actively supports the community by participating in The Belleville Rotary, Belleville Area Chamber of Commerce, and supporting many local organizations.

Silvenis is broker/owner of RE/MAX Crossroads which is a full-service real estate brokerage specializing in residential, commercial, vacant land, business opportunities and development properties. RE/MAX Crossroads is a supporter of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Susan G. Komen, and other charities. The office is at 418 Main St., Belleville. For more information, visit Mrsold.com or call (734) 740-3000.