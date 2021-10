Giant sunshade erected at French Landing Park in VBT

Renovations continue at French Landing Park next to the dam in Van Buren Township. Recently this $138,000 giant tensile structure sunshade was installed. The upgrades for Phase 1 were estimated to total $411,062, including the sunshade. The sunshade was said to be 52’x52’ in size and can hold yoga sessions, picnics, meetings, and fishing derbies and is expected to last 20 years. French Landing Park and its restrooms have been closed to the public since June 7 for the work. Phase 1 construction consists of site demolition, preparations, pathways, and outdoor furniture and is being paid through the Wayne County Parks Millage grant. Supervisor Kevin McNamara said the goal is to have French Landing look like “an upscale community park.”