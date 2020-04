Get your Independents 24/7 from outside paperbox

There’s a new, all-weather paper box in front of the Independent office at 152 Main St. in downtown Belleville. On Monday, Advertising Director Bob Mytych put the box in place to hold the weekly newspaper so people don’t have to enter the building to get the paper. The paper will now be available at this location 24/7. When the building is open, a copy of the previous week’s paper will be available just inside the door, for those that missed that edition. The Independent obtained a used box from its printer in Adrian and Mytych cleaned the box up and painted it.