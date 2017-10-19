George Craven plays ‘Taps’ at World War II memorial in Washington

George Craven of Van Buren Township was able to fulfill a longtime dream and play “Taps” with his trumpet on the deck of the World War II and the Vietnam War monuments in Washington, D.C.

Craven, 90, said he was honored to be accepted by the Kalamazoo Talons Out Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., on Saturday, Sept. 30, joining 70 other World War II and Korean War veterans.

“It was a great honor,” Craven said, of getting the special permission to play “Taps” at the World War II monument in front of the whole group.

He said each of the 70 veterans was accompanied by a caregiver, which brought their group to 140 in number. He was accompanied by his son David Craven who lives in Ypsilanti Township.

One World War II veteran on the flight was 99 years old and his wife was his caregiver. They had been married for 72 years, Craven marveled.

Craven said he asked for permission to play at the World War II memorial before they flew out of Kalamazoo, but he didn’t get an answer. He brought his bugle, just in case.

He said he was thrilled to be able to play “Taps” at the World War II memorial and he played five other service songs, as well, something he does for the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion, where he has memberships.

He is proud to relate that while playing, he was able to hit that high note near the end of “Taps,” a note that many miss.

After leaving the World War II memorial, the group drove around the city to see the sights from their four-bus caravan escorted by police and motorcyclists. Then they went to the Vietnam memorial.

“I felt the urge and played “Taps” again,” Craven said.

He said they visited the Tomb of the Unknown Solider, but he didn’t dare to play his trumpet there, since the three guards give their tight protection to the soldier inside the tomb. He said he was surprised to learn that now one of the three guards is always a woman. He said she was dressed just like the men.

Craven said they also visited a private Air Memorial put in place by Ross Perot, who had run for president.

Craven said the veterans then were taken back to Ronald Reagan Airport and flew back to Kalamazoo.

Once back in Kalamazoo, where they were welcomed by the fire department and a motorcycle club, the veterans were taken from the airport to a hall called “Wings.” He said they were all made to sit in wheelchairs while they were pushed down a line of about 1,000 people who wanted to shake their hands and thank them for their service.

He said his daughter-in-law and two daughters wanted to welcome them home, but they had to wait until Craven got through the long line of well-wishers.

Craven said he enlisted in the Navy after graduation from Cass Tech high school in Detroit. He said Cass Tech had a music program but he wasn’t good enough to play in it. Instead, he played with a group of young men who organized a band.

When he enlisted to fight in World War II, the hostilities suddenly ended and he got on a ship and went to China and brought the ship back. He was in World War II for nine months.

Later, after he had married Doreen, he was drafted into the army during the Korean War. They had no children at the time, so he was eligible. He spent his almost two years in the army in Newport News, VA, playing in the army band. As soon as he was eligible to get out, he did.

Then he gave up his trumpet for 30 years. He had a career as an architect and he is still registered as an architect. He and Doreen moved to Van Buren Township in 1962 and he spent two years as township supervisor. Doreen was clerk for many years.

When he and Doreen became snow birds, going to Brandenton, FL each year, he picked up his horn again and joined the Suncoat Mummers Band for fun. That band was made up of 1 trumpet, 15 banjos, 4-5 accordians, 4-5 saxophones, and 1 tuba.

Doreen died Oct. 31, 2015.

Craven said at the dinner given for the veterans after the flight, veterans were able to give statements.

“I told them I was just a musician and I would like to play ‘Taps’ and I did,” he said. “There was a nice ovation.”