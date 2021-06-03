Gale, Chris Folks to celebrate 50 years of marriage on June 5

Gale and Chris Folks, who have lived on Robbe Avenue in Belleville since 1975, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 5 with extended family and friends. Gale Folks and Chris Harris were married June 5, 1971 at Prayer Baptist Church in Westland.

Gale graduated from Belleville High School in 1969 and Chris in 1971.

They have four sons: Gary, Ron (wife Trish), Daniel (wife Becky), and David (wife Joelle) and nine grandchildren: Alexander, Bradley, Tyler, Andy, Austin, Nathan, Faith, Kaitlyn, and Liam

Gale retired from General Motors Romulus manufacturering plant March 1, 2016 after 46 years of service. He continues to be a loyal husband, father, and grandfather. He is studying to be a professional Railfan (train chaser). Chris is a professional housewife, mother, and grandmother. No retirement plans are in her future.

“Thank you, mom and dad, grandma and grandpa, for all your love and care throughout the past 50 years,” say the “Young Folks Family.”