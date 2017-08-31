Gabriel Anthony Benitez of Belleville buried in Brighton

Gabriel Anthony Benitez, 29, of Belleville, who died after being hit by a car on I-94 near Romulus on Aug. 21, was buried Monday in Brighton.

Lt. Michael Shaw, public information officer for the Michigan State Police, said it is his department’s policy not to confirm identification of accident victims, but Benitez’s friends identified him as dying in that crash. Lt. Shaw said MSP are investigating the accident and have nothing new to report.

Benitez was born April 7, 1988, in Wyandotte to Gabriel A. and Anne M. (MacLellan) Benitez. He married the love of his life Gabrielle Lexus Johnson on May 27, 2011 in Detroit. They had three daughters, Isabella Monay, Emiteria Maria, and Gianna Alexandra. He also is survived by his siblings Carly Marie Benitez, Juan Diego Benitez, Mary Jessie (Tom) Katsahnia, and Christina Margaret Benitez.

Visitation was Sunday at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Hamburg Chapel (734-449-0060). A Mass of the Christian Burial was said Monday at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Brighton and he was laid to rest in Holy Spirit Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to the family for the education of Gabriel’s children.