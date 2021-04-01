Fund raiser for bench to honor memory of ‘Mike’ Kouza at Hayward’s

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Ashley Nichols to honor the memory of Mazin “Mike” Kouza of Hayward’s Liquor Store and Marina who died recently after a battle with COVID.

Ashley praises the friendship of Kouza in her GoFundMe page and easily earned the amount needed for a bench she wanted to place outside Hayward’s or near the site with his name on it.

Now, she is seeking more donations to expand the memorial for a nicer bench and additional plaques. Excess donations will go to his daughters.

See https://gofund.me/ad1bda13 .