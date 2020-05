Frosty Boy opens

A crowd of young and old, trying to stay six-feet away from each other, enjoyed their soft-serve ice cream cones on May 15 to celebrate the reopening of Frosty Boy in downtown Belleville. Mike Foley, owner of Frosty Boy, is recovering from cancer surgery, and wanted to get his stand open for his many customers. He’s unable to do it himself, so family members got together to open Frosty Boy for him.