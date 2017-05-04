Friends of Library set Plant Swap, Book Sale on Saturday

The Friends of the Library are hosting two events on Saturday, May 6, at the Belleville Area District Library.

A Perennial Plant Swap will take place in the Library Courtyard at the corner of 4th Street and Charles from noon to 1 p.m. Bring your plants in small, labeled containers to exchange. In case of rain, the swap will take place under the covered porch at the library entrance.

Master gardeners will be available for questions and gardening hints. Participants will receive goodie bags and door prizes from local nurseries and businesses.

The Friends will also be holding a Used Book Sale on Saturday, from noon to 3 p.m. in the program room of the library. Books will be “Buy One, Get One Free.” There will be a members-only preview sale from 11 a.m. until noon. Membership applications will be available at the door.