Friends of Library Plant Swap is May 7, Used Book Sale, May 6, 7

For area garden enthusiasts, the Friends of the Library will be hosting a Perennial Plant Swap from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 7. It will be held on the Belleville Area District Library Lawn, adjacent to the parking lot on Charles Street.

Adults and children are invited to participate. Plants to swap should be in containers and labeled. The event will be sponsored by The Belleville Area Garden Club. Members will be available to answer questions and give gardening tips.

A two-day “Dollar Days” Book Sale will be held from noon to 3 p.m. for the general public on Friday, May 6 and

Saturday, May 7.

A Friends of BADL members-only preview sale will take place both days, from 11 a.m. until noon. Books will be restocked after the Friday closing for more bargains on Saturday.

New memberships will be available at the door.

Used books will be discounted as follows: Adult hardcovers, 2 for $1; oversized paperbacks, 3 for $1; regular paperbacks, 4 for $1; children’s books, 4 for $1; audio books, DVDs, and CDs, 2 for $1.

The minimum total sale price will be $1. Credit cards will be accepted.

There will be a table of collectible, special-priced books including boxed sets, complete series, signed copies, coffee table books, and more, all perfect for gift giving.

For more information and membership applications, visit www.belleville.lib.mi.us.