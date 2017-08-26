Free Septic System Maintenance Workshop set for Sept. 14 at VBT

A free Septic System Maintenance Workshop will be held from 6 to 8 pm. on Thursday, Sept. 14, in the Otisville Sheldon Room at the Van Buren Township Hall, 46425 Tyler Road.

The event is sponsored by the Alliance of Rouge Communities so Wayne County residents can learn about their septic systems and how to maintain them.

A Stewards of the Rouge River Workshop for Wayne County residents will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 11 at the Walnut Room, Summit on the Park, 46000 Summit Parkway, Canton. This event will teach residents how to protect water quality at home.

RSVP within one week of workshop to rsvp@allianceofrougecommunities.com or (734) 272-0291.