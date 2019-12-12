Franzoi, DeBuck take part in 5-day bike tour to Mackinaw City

Victor Franzoi and Norm DeBuck of Van Buren Township took part in the 49th-annual Dick Allen Lansing to Mackinaw (DALMAC) bicycle tour at the end of August.

This is Franzoi’s 21st DALMAC bicycle tour and the seventh DALMAC tour for DeBuck.

Founded in 1971 by former State Sen. Dick Allen, DALMAC offers riders a choice of routes beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 28, or Thursday, Aug. 29, which leave from East Lansing and end on Sunday, Sept. 1, in Mackinaw City.

Newer options include a three-day route that departs from Grayling Friday morning or a two-day route that leaves from Cheboygan Saturday morning.

Franzoi and DeBuck took the five-day tours leaving from East Lansing.

More than 1,200 riders participated in the 2019 tour.

DALMAC seeks to develop an appreciation of bicycling as both recreation and transportation, to promote a bicycle-friendly environment in Michigan and to demonstrate how bicycles and other vehicles can safely share the state’s roads. It is a recreational tour open to all capable, interested bicyclists.

Proceeds from the tour have enabled The DALMAC Fund to grant more than $1.3 million to bicycling-related organizations and causes since 1985. Programs benefiting from these grants represent a variety of purposes, from trail projects to public safety to extending bicycling opportunities to those with disabilities.

DALMAC is hosted by the Lansing-based Tri-County Bicycle Association (TCBA), the largest local bicycling organization in Michigan, with about 1,000 members. The year-round efforts of TCBA volunteers make it possible to offer a high-quality tour at a reasonable price and to raise money in support of bicycling programs without asking riders to collect pledges.