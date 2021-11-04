Franklin Burton of Ypsilanti Twp. wins Caldwell’s contest

By Bob Mytych

Independent Advertising Director

Franklin Burton, 6, of Ypsilanti Township was selected as the winner of the virtual art contest put on by Marian Caldwell, a writer and artist who has lived in Sumpter and Van Buren townships and now resides in Ypsilanti.

Franklin, with the help of his mother Gabby came up with the idea of making paper mache masks to wear while acting out mini plays they wrote themselves, calling it a version of Porch Broadway.

Caldwell came up with the idea of offering an art contest while spending alone time during the recent stay-at-home orders in Michigan during the pandemic.

“Let’s see what our community’s up to,” she said. “Are they doing art and how are they getting through it, especially children?”

The family submitted four masks with the one title “We Need the Jungle” that Caldwell chose as the winner.

Franklin did all the painting and the details on the mask, which Caldwell said caught her eye because he was just six years old.

Caldwell said Franklin will get a cool prize package that is Mr. Mouse related. One of Caldwell’s book characters is Mr. Mouse.