Fourth Street work nearing completion

On March 13, workers were installing cement around the six, custom-made tree grates that were placed on Fourth Street as part of the Belleville Downtown Development Authority Spacemaking Project.

Fourth Street, in front of the new library, has been closed since last October for the project. It is scheduled to be reopened as soon as the “one-way” signs are installed.

The trees will be planted later in the spring and the benches installed. The six tree grates cost the DDA a total of $48,744 and the whole Placemaking project is estimated to cost $350,000 to $425,000.