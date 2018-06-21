Four district library board seats to be filled in November election

Four, four-year seats on the Belleville Area District Library Board are to be filled in the Nov. 6, general election.

Those seats now are held by Lachelle Reed Caver, Mary Jane Dawson, Sharon Peters, and Tanya Stoudemire.

Residents of the city of Belleville and townships of Van Buren and Sumpter who wish to seek a seat on the library board must file an Affidavit of Identity and a nominating petition with the Wayne County Clerk’s Office by 4 p.m., July 19.

Petitions may be obtained from the Wayne County Clerk or from local municipal clerks.

A $100 non-refundable fee may be filed instead of a petition.