Forgotten Harvest to continue free food distribution in VBT

Van Buren Township and Forgotten Harvest will continue to host free pop-up food pantries every Tuesday from 2 to 4:30 p.m., or while supplies last, starting Jan. 12.

Anyone in need can drive up to the distribution area outside of the Community Services entrance at Township Hall, 46425 Tyler Rd. Volunteers will load fresh groceries into the vehicle of anyone in need.

“We’re really excited to be continuing the free food distribution partnership with Forgotten Harvest,” said Township Supervisor Kevin McNamara in a township news release. “We know many of our residents and neighboring residents are in need of food and we hope this helps them during these challenging times.”

There are no registrations or forms to fill out. If you would like to pick up food for another family or neighbor, provide a name, address and the number of people living in the household and /or the number of senior citizens in the household (if applicable).

The distribution model of all Forgotten Harvest Pop-Up Pantry events is from “truck to trunk.” Have all trunks free of belonging and cleared for easy loading of groceries.

If interested in volunteering, call the Senior Center at (734) 699-8919.

For more information about the Van Buren Township pop-up pantry visit https://vanburen-mi.org/ or https://www.forgottenharvest.org/