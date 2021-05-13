Five Belleville Bass will be displayed at Van Buren Township sites

The Belleville Area Council for the Arts is providing five of its ten Belleville Bass sculptures decorated by artists to be displayed without charge in Van Buren Township. The other five will be in the city of Belleville and their locations have yet to be announced.

In VBT the four-foot-tall, fiberglass sculptures on cement slabs will be placed at:

• Atchinson Ford;

• The former DNR parcel north of the Belleville Bridge;

• Fire Station #1 at Hull and Sumpter roads;

• Quirk Park, near the splash pad; and

• French Landing Park on Haggerty Road.