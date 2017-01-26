Father shoots son in Willow Road altercation in Sumpter Township

On Sunday, Jan. 22, at about 9:10 p.m., Sumpter Township Police were at a residence in the 47000 block of Willow Road responding to a call for service.

While officers were outside speaking with that homeowner, a volley of gunfire erupted at the residence next door.

When they got to that location, officers found a 28-year-old male lying in the driveway next to a vehicle riddled with bullet holes. The male suffered a gunshot wound to the right thigh. The injured male was taken to a safe position, but was uncooperative with investigators before being transported by ambulance to a hospital.

The homeowner and victim’s father, Tony Standifer, 58, admitted to firing the shots, but gave several conflicting stories as to why, said Sumpter Police Chief Eric Luke.

Standifer was subsequently taken into custody and has since been charged by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office and arraigned on two counts: Weapons — Firearms — Possession by Felon; and Weapons – Felony Firearm. He was also given a habitual offender – second offense notice.

Several firearms were recovered from the residence. Alcohol is believed to have played a part in the incident, Chief Luke said.

Sumpter Township Police was assisted on the scene by Huron Township Police, Van Buren Township Police, Huron-Clinton Metropark Police, and Michigan State Police.