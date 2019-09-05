Fall Storytime sessions to begin at Belleville Area District Library

The Belleville Area District Library announces it will begin its Fall Storytime sessions soon:

• Family Storytimes, Sept. 9 – Oct. 14, Mondays, 7 p.m., ages 4-10

• Tuesday Toddler Times, Sept. 10 – Oct. 15, Tuesdays, 11 a.m., ages 2-4

• Thursday Toddler Times, Sept. 12 – Oct. 17, Thursdays, 11 a.m., ages 2-4

Families are able to sign up at http://belleville.evanced.info/signup or call the library at (734) 699-3291 and ask for the reference desk. The library is located at 167 Fourth St., Belleville, but during construction of the new library, entry is from the alley or from Charles Street.