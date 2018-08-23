Environmental Commission voices concerns on Cadillac Asphalt runoff

Does the 16″ pipe that funnels rainwater runoff from Cadillac Asphalt have pollutants that end up in Belleville Lake?

This was one of the questions discussed at the Van Buren Township Environmental Commission’s regular meeting Aug. 15.

The issue had been briefly discussed at the last Environmental Commission meeting June 20, but Commissioner Tony Gibson, who raised the question, was unable to attend that meeting.

On Aug. 15, Commissioner Gibson said the water runs down the road and then over to Willow Drain and is getting into Belleville Lake. The asphalt millings piled along the site may be draining rainwater with oil in it.

Ron Akers, the township’s director of planning and economic development who was again filling in for absent Matt Best, said Cadillac is allowed to stack along the edge of its property, 50′ from the property line.

Akers at the June meeting said he would check the water tests at Van Buren Park. He reported the lake water is tested at Van Buren beach for e. coli and the beach was closed July 30 for awhile when the e. coli was too high. He said the Huron River Watershed Council tested in 2016 for high levels of suspected solids and phosphorus, along with e. coli.

Commissioner Gibson said the 16″ pipe emits water that runs down the side of the road and puddles in the westbound lane of I-94 N. Service Drive.

Akers found a Google shot of the site and the pipe could be seen when the picture angle was put at ground level.

Akers left the meeting briefly to get the site plan for the asphalt business. The first site plan was 1978 and updated in 1989.

“A lot of rules changed in the next 28 years,” Akers said. “If it ever came back to the township there would be additional requirements.”

It was pointed out that this originally was operated by Thompson McCully.

Akers suggested calling the Huron River Watershed Council, which has grants for testing. He said it’s worth giving them a call.

“I have a contact at Cadillac Asphalt and I can ask about it,” Akers said. “And, reach out to the county.” He suggested commission members talk with him about testing after the meeting because the township has access to Willow Creek in Van Buren Park.

Commissioner Gibson said he is willing to get a sample of the water running out of the tube, but Akers cautioned him that there were procedures to follow and they have to determine how much money it would cost for testing.

Commission Chairman Brownlee said he would call Rebecca at the Huron River Watershed Council.

“Thanks for noticing that,” Brownlee said to Gibson concerning the runoff.

It was noted they used to have flares burning on the old landfill along the North Service Drive and now they don’t.

Akers said he will email US Ecology and ask them about flares.

Brownlee showed them a map he had showing the old Fons Landfill that was capped during the Superfund Cleanup because it was leaking. He said the old Wayne Landfill was closer to the freeway.

Commissioner Ross asked about the trucks that were leaking fluid. He referred to those talked about at a MDEQ/DNR hearing on the present Wayne Disposal toxic landfill.

But Akers confused that leakage with the recent trash pick-up trucks leaking a fluid in the Harmony Lane area. He said Parks and Recreation was working on that.

When it was sorted out, Akers said he would check with US Ecology to make sure the issue with the leaking trucks carrying toxic waste was resolved.

Jennifer Price at VBT Parks and Recreation confirmed she had been talking with Waste Management about its truck that had been leaking a black fluid onto the asphalt on pickup day. Neighbors told the Independent a test that involved pushing a key into the asphalt showed the places where the fluid was leaked and is standing was softened in comparison to the untouched asphalt. Homeowners in that subdivision paid $7,000 per parcel under a special assessment district for the asphalt.

Brownlee said trucks carrying asphalt from the plant on the Service Drive spreads asphalt from the Service Drive to Rawsonville Road and then on the freeway ramp, eastbound. He said before long he expects those roadways to be completely repaved.

In other business at the one hour and eight-minute meeting on Aug. 15, the commission:

• Was informed of an email from Kathleen Klein of Waste Management that said they may be aware of a fire that occurred on the active face of Woodland Meadows Landfill late in the evening of July 25. It was extinguished quickly at just past midnight. There was no injury or damage to equipment or landfill systems. No specific cause has been determined, however, she said, in the summer months, smoldering bar-be-que coals are often the culprit. She urged care in disposing of potential inflammatory items;

• Reviewed a written update from Best on the proposed drawdown of Belleville Lake in 2019. It was almost identical to his June report and said there is no progress report yet from Eagle Creek, operators of the dam. Brownlee said the Environmental Commission prefers an October rather than September drawdown, as Best proposes. Also, he said, people are concerned about the drawdown and there are groups wishing to clean their parts of the lake, including Edison Pond. He said more people are in favor of the drawdown, rather than opposed, but permits are needed for dredging, so the more time they have to plan, the better;

• Heard Akers report that coal tar brochures were mailed out to 7,700 residential properties the week of Aug. 6. These are the brochures promised by Best to be sent out in spring water bills;

• Heard Akers report that “do not eat fish” alerts have been posted for the Huron River for Kent Lake and Livingston, and Washtenaw counties because of PFAS. He said there has been testing at the Rawsonville Road DNR boat launch, Barton Pond, and Flat Rock, but there were no results yet; and

• In answer to a question about the new liner designs for the toxic landfill, was referred to the DNR website which has information on the liner. Akers said he had sent commissioners a link to the website an hour before the meeting.