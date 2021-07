Emily McInally earns $1,000 scholarship for Artistic Achievement

The Belleville Area Council for the Arts congratulates Emily McInally, 2021 Senior Scholarship recipient for Artistic Achievement. Emily was presented the certificate and $1,000 toward college tuition at Eastern Michigan University for her excellence in the Visual Arts. The award was presented by Ken Voigt, BACA president, and Steve Jones, BACA vice-president, at last week’s Music Lakeside concert in Horizon Park. Joining in the presentation were Emily’s stepmom Susan McInally, sister Ashley McInally, and father David McInally.